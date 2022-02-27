Letter: Either you’re on God’s side, or you’re not

If you noticed, in Finland some are trying to pass a law virtually banning free speech. Because a woman quoted the Bible. All she did was quote verses from the Bible. That sounds, and is, outrageous.

But it’s just a matter of time until our very own far left radicals attempt to do the same in America. I’m sure they’re working on it now. Because it’s all about what the Bible has to say about homosexuality.

It’s OK to talk about “some” of the Bible. But there’s some things in the Bible that you do not even “dare” to mention. I mean seriously people; how can you blame me for what the Bible says? Preachers are just telling you what God said.

You shouldn’t persecute the messenger just because you don’t like the message. And it’s not going to change a thing. God said it, and it’s a done deal. If you think homosexuality is OK, why don’t you just take it up with God? Because His word says that it is “not” OK. And I’m on God’s side. 'Cause I know who’s winning this debate.

Either you’re on God’s side, or you’re not. And if you are “for” homosexuality, then you are “not” on God's side. End of story.

Lonnie Malcomb, Hillsville