Police identified the Jacksonville, Florida, shooter and the people he murdered at the Dollar General Store — Angela Michelle Carr (52), A.J. Laguerre, Jr (19) and Jerrald De'Shaun Gallion (29) — all African-Americans. The young, white male shooter was full of hate toward black people as evidenced by his social media.

Hate is not a mental illness but is taught and learned. And fomented by people who are elected and those in the media who are making money from preaching hate. Other developed countries have haters, but they don't arm them.

One thing American murderers have in common is easy access to guns. Why? Because the people we elect allow it.

Guns are the leading cause of death of children and teens in this country (CDC). Why? Because the people we elect allow it.

But in states where elected officials have passed strong gun laws, the result is more safety from gun violence. In states like Florida where elected officials have weak gun laws, the opposite is true.

According to everytownresearch.org, Virginia is now ranked 14th in strength of gun safety laws. According to the site, "In 2020 Virginia passed a major set of gun safety laws, including requiring background checks for all sales and relinquishment for domestic abusers under restraining orders. In 2021, the state enacted legislation to address the Charleston Loophole — extending the period of time to complete a background check before a firearm can be transferred — and to empower localities to pass their own gun safety laws"

The current Virginia governor and Republicans in the General Assembly attempted to take away Virginia's strong gun safety laws during the last legislative session. They were stopped by three Democratic votes in the Senate. It amazes me that anyone would want to allow people to buy guns without background checks!

Who we electe this November matters. Virginians have a choice: elect candidates for delegate and Senate that will keep and strengthen our gun safety laws, or choose those who will enable an increase in Virginia's deaths and injuries from gun violence.

Karen Fischer, Blacksburg