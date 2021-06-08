Letter: Elect Jennifer McClellan as country's first Black woman governor

When Sen. Jennifer McClellan announced her candidacy for governor, Black, Asian, Latina and Indigenous women across the commonwealth knew that she was going to run a campaign that centered us and prioritized our issues.

We knew this because of her body of work in the General Assembly and community.

For the past 15 years, McClellan represented women of color at the statehouse, successfully carrying more than 300 pieces of legislation that has improved the lives of Virginia’s families and forged a path for more women to stand beside her.

McClellan brings her whole self and lived experiences to her work, giving us a voice that historically has been ignored and left out of the conversation. Thanks to her, Virginia is now the first state in the South with a Domestic Workers’ Bill of Rights. We have a Voting Rights Act, Reproductive Health Protection Act and Virginia Clean Economy Act that centers racial justice, women and the environment. This is what happens when we elect leaders with a different perspective who also have the courage to create policy changes that move Virginia forward.

At Care in Action, her leadership is what inspires us to fight for justice — for domestic workers, women, the LGBTQ community, immigrants and everyone who is marginalized because of inequitable power structures.