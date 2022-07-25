Letter: Elect leaders who refuse to cheat

According to Politico, a GOP strategy under consideration in 2024 is to install loyal poll workers in heavily Democratic districts, with the objective of intervening to block vote counts. As a result, states that have a majority of Republican legislators could install their own slate of electors, thereby ignoring the will of the people.

Why does the GOP believe that they need to cheat to win elections? And why do some GOP operatives and a number of Republican politicians still promote Donald Trump's Big Lie? Our democracy is under fire. Let us hope that we elect politicians — both Republicans and Democrats — who have the integrity to reject the Big Lie and who will embrace our current democratic process.