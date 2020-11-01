 Skip to main content
Letter: Elect Robert Jeffrey
Letter: Elect Robert Jeffrey

I am not a native Roanoker. I have lived in other cities and in other states before moving to Roanoke. However, I have lived in Roanoke for 54 years, and in my heart I am from Roanoke. I love Roanoke.

As I look at Roanoke today, I wonder why young people aren’t returning home. Where are the career or job opportunities that would encourage our young people to raise their families here? I wonder how many others feel this way. It breaks my heart to think that people don’t or can’t return home.

What are our elected representatives doing about creating more opportunities to start a small business for interested millennials? If we want to attract young people to Roanoke, the city has to offer more than healthcare careers where I worked for 30 years. There has to be more places for them to work than in retail stores and warehouses.

I am supporting Robert Jeffrey for city council because he talks a lot about empowerment. He wants Roanoke residents to push to expand economic opportunities in our city. He wants to stimulate growth for businesses as well as increase the number of young people who choose to live here. I like that Robert Jeffrey grew up in Roanoke, moved away, and then came back to start his own businesses. His commitment to Roanoke is a model of leadership others can follow. Please vote for Robert Jeffrey for city council. We need new blood.

Robin Barnhill, Roanoke

