Letter: Elected leaders should remember who they work for

Even our president is now showing how badly our political system is broken.

He, along with other Democrats, are calling two sitting senators, who dare to vote their conscience, traitors and backstabbers. I think that traitors can be executed. Surely they aren’t suggesting that.

I remember when Republican senators voted across party lines and they were hailed as brave and patriotic by the same people.

Political parties do not want independent thinkers in their midst. They only want members who vote exactly as they are told. Vote against the party, and no money for your next election is their mantra.

Short of getting rid of political parties, we should be asking candidates if they promise — they love to make promises — not to vote strictly as leaders order them to vote. They are elected to represent us, not some leader from a different part of the country.

Democrats and our president should be embarrassed and ashamed of the way they are treating members of their own party. As an American, I am proud of anyone in Congress who is brave enough to vote their conscience, regardless of their political party.

The people's business can only be done properly if neither side gets everything that they want. Our representatives should remember for whom they work.

Bob Williams, Salem