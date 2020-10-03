 Skip to main content
Letter: Election is about the future of our republic
Letter: Election is about the future of our republic

I am writing this letter because I am scared, I am scared that our nation is at a crossroads, and we may take the wrong path. It is the path that will keep the orange man in the White House.

Donald Trump was a weak, silly, TV reality person. He is now in charge of our nation, and his actions show contempt for our well-being, our norms, and our democracy. His inaction to protect us from COVID-19 when he was aware of its severity is egregious.

Caging children and separating them from a parent, rolling back environmental reforms, denigrating our veterans and military are all reasons for rage and alarm. His endless lies, and no remorse for them, and his appeals to divide us, are all reasons to vote for anyone else but him.

I have become a fan of many Republicans who have shouted from the rafters their disdain for Trump. They have been a balm of healing during this crazy, upside-down time.

Thank you everyone who speaks truth and who sees Trump for what he is.

He is immoral, he is unable to feel another's anguish and pain, he is a bully, and he is unstable.

No matter if you care for Joe Biden or Kamala Harris, no matter your politics, this election is about the future of our republic.

Vote for Joe Biden. Vote as if your life and your children's lives are at stake.

Body and soul, I am sure of this.

LEESA SACRA

WIRTZ

