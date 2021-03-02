Letter: Elections are bedrock of democracy

There have been numerous articles lately claiming that there was no fraud in the presidential election. Fraud exists in every election. Can anyone seriously claim that out of 150 million votes there wasn't one fraudulent vote? There wasn't one person who voted twice, one deceased person who voted, or one election official who altered a vote. The question is the extent. Was it 1, 100, 1,000, 10,000, and so forth. To what extent did it exist and did it affect the outcome of the election?

We have a situation in the country where 70% of Republicans and 30% of Democrats think that fraud existed in the election. The average man on the street doesn't care about the "legal standing" or judicial "merits" of a case. He wants fraud thoroughly investigated and the conclusions presented logically to the public. He would also like the Supreme Court to rule on the constitutionality of a state supreme court justice (i.e. Pennsylvania), a governor, or other state executive officials altering or changing state election laws.