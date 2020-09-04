Letter: Elections have consequences

As we approach this year's election it has became very easy for politicians, news commentators and average citizens to compare anyone who they disagree with to infamous historical figures such as Adolph Hitler and to use the term Nazi to criticize them.
Many people do not understand the history of the rise of Nazism in Germany in the late 1920s and early 1930s. The Nazis came from being a fringe movement to control of the country in a short period of time by attacking the then German government and anyone who disagreed with them both verbally and physically. One of the main tactics of the Nazis was to use their paramilitary arm, the SA, to intimidate or physically attack anyone who opposed the Nazis. Elections in Germany during this period were marked by extreme violence.
There are parallels of this period in America today; what started as peaceful protests asking for justice have been hijacked by people who want to destroy our country. The violence in places such as Chicago, Milwaukee, Portland, etc. is designed to influence the 2020 election. Peaceful protesters in these cities have became useful pawns. Elections have consequences, as Germany and the world found after the Nazis secured power in 1933. Americans be careful of the message you are being sold - be careful of how you vote. Elections have consequences.
JIM HUFF
CHRISTIANSBURG
