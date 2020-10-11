 Skip to main content
Letter: Electoral system is not "rigged"
Here is a letter I recently sent to Representative Morgan Griffith. I hope my fellow citizens will send similar letters to their Congress-people:

President Trump has recently suggested that "millions of votes" will be illegally cast in the upcoming election, targeting mail-in ballots especially. With many people planning to vote by mail due to the pandemic, President Trump's comments are especially dishonorable, as well as baseless. Since the vote is the basis of a democracy, his claim of a "rigged election" goes way beyond "playing hardball." In undermining our faith in the electoral system, President Trump is, in effect, attempting to suppress the vote. All Senators and Representatives, of both major parties, that refuse to call out the President on these unethical comments, are complicit in voter suppression. I urge you, in the coming weeks, to assure your constituents that their vote, whether in person or by mail, will count and that the electoral system is not "rigged." Thank you.

JEFF SAPERSTEIN

RADFORD

