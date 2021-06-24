Letter: Elephant in the room

You don’t have to believe in gravity, but if you decide to jump off a roof, the ground comes racing up awfully fast.

While reality is subjective to some extent, there are indisputable facts. It’s dangerous to get caught up in illusions.

As a magician I discovered that, despite the props and trickery, the best way to fool people was through misdirection.

Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. made an elephant magically appear onstage. There was actually no trick to it. While he directed the audience’s attention to activity on one side of the stage, assistants simply walked the elephant on from the other side. 99% of the audience never noticed and were stupefied by the miraculous appearance.

The proverbial elephant in the room today is how our media consumption impacts our reality. With 24-hour news it’s easy to get caught up in illusions – or delusions.

If we obtain news from limited sources, our thoughts can be manipulated and misled. If we choose a wide range of sources, we’ll discover a balanced analysis and be better equipped to separate the reality from illusion.