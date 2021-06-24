Letter: Elephant in the room

You don’t have to believe in gravity, but if you decide to jump off a roof, the ground comes racing up awfully fast.
While reality is subjective to some extent, there are indisputable facts. It’s dangerous to get caught up in illusions.
As a magician I discovered that, despite the props and trickery, the best way to fool people was through misdirection.
Magician Harry Blackstone Jr. made an elephant magically appear onstage. There was actually no trick to it. While he directed the audience’s attention to activity on one side of the stage, assistants simply walked the elephant on from the other side. 99% of the audience never noticed and were stupefied by the miraculous appearance.
The proverbial elephant in the room today is how our media consumption impacts our reality. With 24-hour news it’s easy to get caught up in illusions – or delusions.
If we obtain news from limited sources, our thoughts can be manipulated and misled. If we choose a wide range of sources, we’ll discover a balanced analysis and be better equipped to separate the reality from illusion.
Take Trump’s Big Lie that the election was “stolen.” Despite the fact that every legitimate investigation found no hard evidence of fraud, rightwing media perpetuated this lie to drive viewership and revenue.
Fox News, masters of misdirection, realized that controversy sells, and excitedly engaged in conspiracy theories, exaggerations and false equivalencies. When presented with lawsuits that would inevitably expose their lies, they backed off the falsehoods.
Michael Gerson, long term conservative and Republican presidential speechwriter, recently decried “A 'loyal' Republican is now either a sucker or a liar.”
Believers either give in to the falsehoods by ignoring facts or join the lie and create their own illusion.
Democracy thrives on a wide range of opinion and healthy debate. A vast range of reliable news sources are available to help us form accurate opinions.
Our entire country is at risk if citizens continue to ignore the elephant in the room that happens to be wearing a banner emblazoned: Trump’s Big Lie.
David Seriff, Blacksburg