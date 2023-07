The show for Trombone Shorty [Elmwood Park, June 13] was too aggravating to be worth it. We came, we saw, we went somewhere else.

And the no-chairs policy, what is that for us with back issues? They say safety, probably; I say buy from the vendors. What happened in the past to have such draconian screening? All other venues just search. An "abundance of caution" versus what? Or a money grab?