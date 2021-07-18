Letter: Elvis lives!

Kudos for the thought-provoking essay by John R. Phillips, “The living dead” (July 9th). Seldom do you find such positive energy and attitude. Also, the author described this presentation for dead military heroes with respect and appreciation of the peaceful scene.

However, I question Mr. Phillips’ assertion that society has “new ideas about death” based on “newer perspectives of the creation of the universe and humankind.” The sort of existence he calls “energy-spirit” has been around for thousands of years in various cultures including Indian Hinduism and Native American Indian societies.

Furthermore, every human, and probably every animate and inanimate object, whether it professes a knowledge of Jesus Christ or even has heard of Him, in his/her heart and soul knows Him, the God-Spirit. This is why it was so easy to realize the truth that Elvis lived, even after his mortal frame died on Aug. 16, 1977 (I was 20), when sightings of him became manifold. You can still see him around, in venues such as Branson and Myrtle Beach; his greatest manifestation is Mr. Taylor Rodriguez of Bedford. (Ditto Santa Claus …)