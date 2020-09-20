Letter: End the nightmare

End the nightmare, three simple words that have a great deal of meaning in this time of uncertainty. As a veteran, along with my brother, my father and his brother who served in France during World War II, three uncles who also served in WW II, one who died from friendly fire, I find it absolutely disgusting to hear our so called commander in chief talk about those who have and are currently serving.
Make no mistake about it, not me nor any member of my family are heroes. But I can say with all certainty that none of us were, or are, fools. The only fool....the moron in the White House. For you folks wearing the hats and t-shirts proclaiming MAGA, remember this country was great before him and will be great after him.
Remember also this is the UNITED States of America, and not the DIVIDED states of America, as he would want it to be. To those who vote in November, I simply ask, especially veterans, to remember one simple phrase. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. All gave some, some gave all. And then one had bone spurs. End the nightmare.
BOB SOUTHARD
SALEM
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!