 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: End the nightmare
0 comments

Letter: End the nightmare

  • 0
Only $5 for 5 months

End the nightmare, three simple words that have a great deal of meaning in this time of uncertainty. As a veteran, along with my brother, my father and his brother who served in France during World War II, three uncles who also served in WW II, one who died from friendly fire, I find it absolutely disgusting to hear our so called commander in chief talk about those who have and are currently serving.

Make no mistake about it, not me nor any member of my family are heroes. But I can say with all certainty that none of us were, or are, fools. The only fool....the moron in the White House. For you folks wearing the hats and t-shirts proclaiming MAGA, remember this country was great before him and will be great after him.

Remember also this is the UNITED States of America, and not the DIVIDED states of America, as he would want it to be. To those who vote in November, I simply ask, especially veterans, to remember one simple phrase. Fool me once, shame on you, fool me twice shame on me. All gave some, some gave all. And then one had bone spurs. End the nightmare.

BOB SOUTHARD

SALEM

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Ben Cline is a follower

I am writing in response to the letter written by Brad Kerchof requesting that Ben Cline show some leadership and take a position on important…

Letters

Letter: Name change question

Are people with the name Lee, Jackson, Tucker (big slave owners for original sugarcane plantation) etc. going to need to change their name in …

Letters

Letter: Really, who cares?

It is hard to believe that the best The Roanoke Times could do for their editorial on August 20 was concerning a song "The Night They Drove Ol…

Letters

Letter: Vote anyone but Trump

People develop spiritual beliefs through heritage, family, culture and their own lived experience. From these beliefs we cultivate our faith. …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert