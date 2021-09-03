Letter: Engage the brain before speaking

I saw a clip on the news Tuesday night (Aug. 17) of a school board meeting in Craig County where they were debating the mask mandate. One parent got up and compared wearing a mask to "genocide" or "child abuse." If you have something to say, say it. However do not talk without engaging your brain.

How can a rational person compare wearing a cloth mask to throwing 6,000,000 innocent people into ovens and killing them. I guess you could compare it to child abuse. Having to wear that mask is a lot like taping over a child's mouth and nose then beating them or throwing them against a wall.

The station that ran the clip must have agreed with me. They showed the other speaker, but not him. I remember going to school on a Saturday morning with the rest of my school and getting a thing called a polio shot. Our parents did it because the government said to, and they did not want their kids to suffer. I want to thank God my parents were not like today's and took me and the other parents took theirs too, otherwise polio would still be running around.

Let's see all these parents at the next meeting when it is time to slash the budget, because they are too cheap pay more taxes.

Jim Pittendrigh, Boones Mill