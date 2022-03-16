 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Enough with the woke pronouns

I write in regard to the idiocy of the "woke" crowd and their latest craze of naming your own pronoun. Wokesters, you are either male or female even if you wish upon a star that you are a "them" or a "they" or some other such fantasy.

However, what is more concerning is the fact that so many weak-kneed college presidents, military brass, politicians, corporate CEOs, media members and directors of various organizations play along with this silly game.

Acknowledging this insanity only takes time away from the missions of these various entities, time that should be used in pursuit of organizational objectives. 

This fad will fade into thin air when true leaders say, "Enough." 

Dick Robers, Roanoke 

