Letter: Environmental issues should have stopped MVP

On June 30 The Roanoke Times printed a wake-up call by Lynda Majors and Mark Jarrell ("Wake up to injustice of MVP") to the facts and history of the Mountain Valley Pipeline debacle.

They also printed "the other side of the issue." Cline Brubaker and Bob Camicia ("MVP helps Franklin; finish it") say that it is high time for regulators to expedite reviews and approvals and reissue the remaining permits.

The MVP contracted, by way of the Environmental Impact Statement, to control silt runoff.

Had they come close, permits would not have been revoked. If MVP and the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission had properly followed federal law, the data might have shown that the terrain is too steep to control erosion, the permits wouldn’t have been granted and MVP would not have wasted all this time and money.

Even if the MVP were 92% complete, that would not mandate the approvals of any permits.

If Franklin County needs a supply of natural gas to prosper, Roanoke has enough capacity to supply them. We need a short 8-inch pipeline, not a 40-inch MVP. And the ability to collect property taxes does not justify the injustices described by Majors and Jarrell.