Letter: Environmental leadership starts with your voice

November elections are right around the corner. If you’re worried about our ability to preserve our stable climate, this is the time to make your voice heard.

In the debates for the recent House vote on the Inflation Reduction Act, Rep. Bob Good argued, “There is no climate crisis. It is a hoax.” In 2022, this false and dangerous narrative is one that most Republicans have moved past.

Long ago Rep. Morgan Griffith was in this camp. While we still need him to do more to address climate change, he’s no longer denying there’s a problem and is talking about solutions. Last year he joined the Conservative Climate Caucus. In 2020, House Minority Leader Rep. McCarthy recognized “we've got to actually do something different than we've done to date. For a 28-year-old, the environment is the No. 1 and No. 2 issue.” He’s since introduced several climate-focused bills. Unlike Griffith and McCarthy, neither Good nor Rep. Ben Cline has joined the Conservative Climate Caucus, nor have they introduced climate-focused legislation.

If we want true environmental and climate leadership, we must make it difficult for politicians to run for office without leading on the environment. We need to show up at town hall events to share our concerns about climate change and ask what those seeking our vote plan to do next. We need to show up at campaign events to tell incumbents and challengers that we’ll support those who prioritize climate change and back strong solutions. Most importantly, we need to show up at the polls in November. Whether or not you vote is public record, and most politicians only care about the concerns of constituents who actually vote.

Pushing the climate issue during election season doesn't simply affect who wins that election. This is particularly true in our local races, where many are already considered “safe” for one party or another. Instead, it's about making sure that every candidate, from any party, understands this critical issue and will prioritize solutions if and when they are elected. By showing up now, we can lay the groundwork for additional climate action in the next Congress.

Alaina Coppa, Blacksburg