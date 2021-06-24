Letter: Equal means equal

Recently Virginia became the 38th state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment which satisfies the requirements that 3/4 of states approve it for it to become the 28th amendment following Congress' approval in 1972. A recent AP poll revealed that 3 out of 4 Americans support the gender equality amendment.

In 2015, all military combat jobs opened to women. In 2016, President Obama supported female draft registration, but the House Republicans objected to this per a Roanoke Times article dated May 18, 2016. Now with the Democrats in control of all (3) branches of government, it is time to require that all women 18-25 to register for the draft. Equal rights means equal responsibility.

A recent USA Today Special Edition article pointed out that 71% of our nation's youth are unfit for military service due to weight, health, crime, drug or education problems.

It is not fair or equal for only young men ages 18-25 to be required to register for the draft and to go to war to protect our freedoms. A young man should not be subject to the draft and a young woman be given a free pass!