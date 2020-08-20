Letter: Equal opportunity illness

I enjoyed the guest column by Tanya Ridpath in the July 26 Roanoke Times ("A letter from a concerned neighbor"). However, it seemed to conclude that one snappy comment thoughtlessly made to a guest suggested a lifetime of various levels of discrimination against said guest.
I've never walked in the guest's shoes, but I'm a Caucasian who has been disrespected by Black people, white people and Chinese people. Grumpiness is usually an equal opportunity trait. Having said that, Ms. Ridpath does indeed make an excellent point, which to me is, we should all make an effort to show some class by giving a soft reply and being patient. Goodness knows the world could use a lot of that.
JOE BLACK
HARDY
