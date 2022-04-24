Letter: Equity in schools helps everyone succeed

I will ask you if you are a parent, a grandparent and/or a guardian of a student, don’t you want what is best for your student? I am positive that your answer will be: Yes! Then do you think what you want is what is best for your student will be the same as what your friend or your neighbor wants what is best for their student? I am positive that your answer will be: No. That is when equity comes into the picture.

When the school division like Montgomery County Public Schools (by the way, it is in the top 10 in the commonwealth) prioritizes “equity” as one of its focus areas in its strategic plan, you only cab admire and respect it. Because what that means is they will try to meet every student, whether it is yours or your neighbor’s, where they are and they will try to provide what is best for them in order to be successful in life. Equity is not to divide, it is not to put one over the other; instead, to provide everyone what they need. It will not make anyone better than others; instead, everyone will succeed.