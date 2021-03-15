Letter: Ethics still live at VMI

Re: "VMI to review honor system" Feb. 2, Ms. Mitzel has only regurgitated old news. But, to the honor system, having lived it in the 1960s (class of 1967), I have to say that its principles of honor have been a touchstone of my life. I learned to tell the truth even when it might be difficult, or hurt me; I graduated knowing that every morsel of my collegiate work was my own. I knew I could leave money on my table without fear. I learned that I could depend on my Brother Rats, for the same reasons.

We, as VMI cadets, may have lived in a bubble that was burst when we entered the "world" later, but the ethical foundation was and remains to be all-important, and it has never failed me, because I know in my deepest recesses that what I accomplished is my own. Yes, the honor system could be strict and harsh on those not willing or strong enough to embrace it, but to soften it or look the other way would have been a slap in the face to the rest of us and a disservice. There has to be someplace in this world with an unwavering sense of truth, honesty and self-reliance. VMI may be the only such institution in our world where ethics still lives.