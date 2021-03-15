 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Ethics still live at VMI
0 comments

Letter: Ethics still live at VMI

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Re: "VMI to review honor system" Feb. 2, Ms. Mitzel has only regurgitated old news. But, to the honor system, having lived it in the 1960s (class of 1967), I have to say that its principles of honor have been a touchstone of my life. I learned to tell the truth even when it might be difficult, or hurt me; I graduated knowing that every morsel of my collegiate work was my own. I knew I could leave money on my table without fear. I learned that I could depend on my Brother Rats, for the same reasons.

We, as VMI cadets, may have lived in a bubble that was burst when we entered the "world" later, but the ethical foundation was and remains to be all-important, and it has never failed me, because I know in my deepest recesses that what I accomplished is my own. Yes, the honor system could be strict and harsh on those not willing or strong enough to embrace it, but to soften it or look the other way would have been a slap in the face to the rest of us and a disservice. There has to be someplace in this world with an unwavering sense of truth, honesty and self-reliance. VMI may be the only such institution in our world where ethics still lives.

Allen L. de Steiguer, Vashon Island, Wash.

 

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: Not my fault I got sick

In the middle of November, as a nurse I contracted COVID from my patient and as a result signed up for unemployment benefits and haven’t recei…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert