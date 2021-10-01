Letter: Evans least partisan school board candidate

It was well-written and very informative, but it did have a glaring inconsistency. One of the candidates in the Catawba District, Brent Hudson, was quoted "... politics have no place in schools," yet his campaign signs and literature clearly indicate that he is running as a Republican.

This really bothers a lot of voters on both sides of the aisle in the Catawba District because the school board races are supposed to be nonpartisan. Of the three candidates in this district, Deneen Evans seems to be the least partisan and the one with the most to offer the Roanoke County Public Schools, so I'll be joining many others this fall in casting my vote for her.