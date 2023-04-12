Lately, it seems there have been a lot of discussions about electric rates and rate changes. Today, I am not going to engage in the conversation about whether the electric companies are making obscene profits on the backs of consumers or whether the electric companies are barely making enough to maintain or modernize their systems. Instead, I want to address what we electric consumers get for our money.

As an example, I'm presently paying about 13 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity, including taxes. So how much energy is a kilowatt-hour? A kilowatt-hour is the energy required to raise more than 13 tons of material 100 feet up. An athlete with great stamina such as a Tour de France bike racer might accomplish this by winching about 55 pounds of material 100 feet up every minute for eight hours, ending in a state of exhaustion. I don’t begin to have the strength and stamina for this. Perhaps I could spread the work over five workdays and winch 11 pounds 100 feet up every minute for a total of 40 working hours. I would still be exhausted at the end of each day. If I am being paid, how much pay should I receive for this effort?

On the other hand, I could use an electric motor to drive the winch. Electric motors can be up to 98% efficient, but let's say a typical motor is 90% efficient. Using the motor, I could have the work done and pay the power company less than 15 cents, including tax.

I have read that a typical American home may consume an average of about 900 kilowatt-hours of electricity per month, costing $117 at the rate I am paying now. Even if it would take me only half a workweek to produce a kilowatt-hour, then I would have to labor for the next nine years to produce that one-month’s household energy through my own effort.

I think I should count my blessings that I live in an age of plentiful electric power.

James Bowen, Salem