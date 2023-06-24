I spoke out at the June 15 Roanoke County School Board meeting in support of the educators and staff at Glen Cove Elementary.

Recently members of our community were dangerously attacked at the May 15 school board meeting. They were called sexual predators and groomers for supporting the LGBTQIA+ community. The members of the Roanoke County School Board let this happen. They choose silence rather than defend their employees, and in turn their students.

When faced with parents, staff, students and other community members urging them to act, they remain committed to their silence.

I am a proud member of the LGBTQIA+ community, whose first job as a teacher is to make sure that all students who walk through my classroom are safe, respected and loved.

Members and allies of my community are not predators. We are not child groomers. We are individual people trying to live our authentic lives. We are parents, students, staff, friends and family who just want to spread a little joy to our world.

Growing up I struggled a lot with my identity. I was raised in the Catholic Church and was taught to believe that I would go to hell because I liked girls. If it weren’t for the amazing, supportive staff of Roanoke County schools, I would not be where I am today. I would have died by my own hand at 16.

Every student deserves to have a safe place where they can be themselves, and for many students that place can only be found at school.

Our students deserve an education where they are reflected and seen, and where they can be taught about the world around them.

When students see they are supported, it makes a world of difference and can even save their lives.

With the continued silence of the school board, they are showing that they are complacent or even support the dangerous remarks made. Why must minority groups constantly fight for basic human rights such as public education where we are supported and respected?

Ashley Hendrix, Roanoke County

They/Them