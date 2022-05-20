Letter: Every woman should have a choice

When it was time, it was her choice. I was on board. It would not have been a good idea right away when we first got married. She wanted to have a child and when she made that decision it wasn’t long before she had a beautiful boy.

More than 30 years have passed, and he is married and has a good job. My wife’s experience may be the norm, but it is not the same with many young women. A while back, I watched a Netflix series about a female obstetrician. The series dealt with a lot of different complications pregnant women can have. There were a lot of scary circumstances. I’m glad I didn’t know them when my wife was pregnant.

Terminating a pregnancy has to be a really stressful decision. It is a hot-button issue, and I think it is cruel how some people describe it. Many politicians have used it to get elected. It is why we are where we are today. Every woman should have a choice on when she wants to get pregnant and whether circumstances warrant terminating that pregnancy. I am pro-choice.

Frank Mathews, Radford