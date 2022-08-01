Letter: Everything old is new again

In 1998, the band Everlast released a hit song, "What It’s Like." I remember liking the catchy tune then, despite its raw, explicit lyrics. I do not recall giving much thought to the song’s message or the then-status of our country’s political, economic or social health. At that point, I was dropping off kids and had very little time for a thought of my own.

Fast forward to this past Saturday [July 23], a little more than two decades after the song was released, it came up on my Amazon Prime Music/Soundtrack que. I was traveling in my car, alone with my own thoughts, and this time the lyrics consumed my heart, mind and soul and I couldn’t ignore them. I replayed the song a couple of times to really listen and lean in to the message. I would love to print the lyrics for you so you could lean in to the message as well. But, not enough space allowed in this letter, nor would the explicit language survive publication. But I will share the repeated theme of the song: God forbid you ever had to walk a mile in his/her shoes… .