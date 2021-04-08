 Skip to main content
Letter: Evidence to the contrary
Letter: Evidence to the contrary

In response to Caleb Robertson's letter (Feb. 19), "Death penalty serves a purpose," regarding the merits of the death penalty, I take great exception.

Yes, there is objective evidence to the contrary. According to the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC), since 1976 62% or 128 out of 185 death row prisoners have been exonerated due to MISCONDUCT by police, prosecutors or government officials and 125 of these inmates were exonerated because of false accusations.

The Report for the National Council on Deterrence and the Death Penalty says the idea that this penalty deters crime is "fundamentally flawed." Also, in every study on costs of life imprisonment vs. the death penalty I read the studies say the death penalty is more costly for taxpayers, AKA you and me. A Maryland study showed that life in prison costs $800,000 vs. $3 million to kill someone.

As far as the Bible is concerned, there is a passage in Matthew where Jesus tells us, "if offended, one should turn the other cheek," leaving us to decide which verses to follow. People not fit to live in society should be punished but not by death.

For more information, I suggest you read "Just Mercy" by Bryan Stevenson, which also discusses the racial disparities in how our laws are applied. This is a whole other letter, I fear.

Barbara Horton, Salem

 

