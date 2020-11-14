Letter: Evil of opioid prescribing regulations

The real evil is that nearly everyone except patients is benefiting from the hassle and expense of every-90-day urine tests. This explains why it’s so hard to pin down the person in charge responsible for these civil rights violations. Those benefiting include:

The only people disbenefited are hapless patients, innocent elderly persons who for whatever reason need to take opioid medications in order to endure their lives. And it’s easy to keep them at arm’s length, helpless and without clout. Just make it an impossible maze to try and find out who’s in charge, never answer your phone, and respond to strongly worded letters with bland assurances that “we’re doing everything possible for the good of the community”. Officials don’t even need to write a new press release about the opioid crisis necessitating abrogation of citizen rights, since so many other ‘social issues’ already have steadily chipped away at our freedom from government control.