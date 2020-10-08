 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Excellent early-voting system
0 comments

Letter: Excellent early-voting system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Having just cast my ballot in the 2020 election. I want to encourage others to use the excellent early-voting system.

The Roanoke City Registrar's office is located at 317 Kimball Avenue near the central post office. Everything there has been organized to provide a smooth and safe voting experience either inside or curbside. Additionally, there is a deposit box for the return of mailed ballots. The staff's efficiency and graciousness were extraordinary. Despite a steady flow of voters, we were finished in less than 10 minutes. They informed us that about 500 people had voted there so far today, September 23rd.

Congratulations to all those in the City of Roanoke who have prepared so diligently to protect our democratic rights in these difficult times. Please appreciate their work and VOTE!

MARYJEAN LEVIN

ROANOKE

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Letter: I don't understand

It puzzles me that supposedly educated and intelligent people write nasty letters to The Roanoke Times, post them on Facebook and other social…

Letters

Letter: Respect rights

This morning upon opening my door to retrieve the newspaper, I discovered someone had removed my Joe Biden yard sign, shredded it, and placed …

Letters

Letter: Peace Prize?

I live in a remote area. I do not have nor can I operate a computer. I have a cell phone on which I visit Google. Recently I saw an article th…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert