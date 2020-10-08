Letter: Excellent early-voting system

Having just cast my ballot in the 2020 election. I want to encourage others to use the excellent early-voting system.
The Roanoke City Registrar's office is located at 317 Kimball Avenue near the central post office. Everything there has been organized to provide a smooth and safe voting experience either inside or curbside. Additionally, there is a deposit box for the return of mailed ballots. The staff's efficiency and graciousness were extraordinary. Despite a steady flow of voters, we were finished in less than 10 minutes. They informed us that about 500 people had voted there so far today, September 23rd.
Congratulations to all those in the City of Roanoke who have prepared so diligently to protect our democratic rights in these difficult times. Please appreciate their work and VOTE!
MARYJEAN LEVIN
ROANOKE
