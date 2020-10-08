Letter: Excellent early-voting system

Having just cast my ballot in the 2020 election. I want to encourage others to use the excellent early-voting system.

The Roanoke City Registrar's office is located at 317 Kimball Avenue near the central post office. Everything there has been organized to provide a smooth and safe voting experience either inside or curbside. Additionally, there is a deposit box for the return of mailed ballots. The staff's efficiency and graciousness were extraordinary. Despite a steady flow of voters, we were finished in less than 10 minutes. They informed us that about 500 people had voted there so far today, September 23rd.