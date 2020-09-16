Letter: Experience

Does it take experience to build a boat that floats? The answer is obvious. Apply this when you vote in the upcoming election. Besides the issue of experience, we have an equal and troubling issue. We are so divided. Some people don't even think the COVID-19 virus is such a big deal and act accordingly. We are divided because some of us trust the media and some of us don't on many important issues. We have to worry about our educational system. We have to worry about the climate. We have to believe in the number of COVID-19 cases in our community and act accordingly. At some point we have to trust our local and state government officials regardless of what party they are.
I have received the message from a Republican voter that he fears the chaos that would result if a Democrat was elected this year. Has he completely ignored the chaos of the past three years? I like the strong team of Senator Harris and Joe Biden. I like the experience they have and the expertise they will bring to the highest office of our land. I like the people they are. Perhaps they can really rebuild our country after a year like I've never witnessed in all my years. Perhaps we can bridge what has divided us in the past. It will take time and a certain amount of trust. I hope and I pray.
FRANK MATHEWS
RADFORD
