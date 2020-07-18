Letter: Experiencing what is around us

Luckily we have a nature center close by. Many visit for exploration, walking, play, observation, meditation, picnics. Warm afternoons, turtles gather in pond to date and mate. For gardeners, naturalists, landscapers, outdoor wanderers, lovers, nature provided a good year to be outside. Without social restrictions many of us would be enjoying spring even more.
But had to admit it also felt good making a little money recently. That awkward exchange of cash from grateful friends after repairing a tree damaged deck. Much as we love our trees, they sometimes do major property damage. I’m one of the tree huggers who used to like trees, nature, wild things more than fellow humans. Now in later life I’m appreciating the complexity of human interactions with surrounding nature. Much as there is often a pessimistic view of human interactions with our natural world many of us also love, appreciate, work well with our surroundings. Social distancing during the pandemic can remind us how much being outdoors is vital to good health, vitality, survival.
But exchange of capital for work, goods, services is necessary for modern life too. I’ve planted gardens, now buy produce from our local farmers market. That exchange of capital is often more than just dollars for kale or bread. Information is shared, relationships developed, feedback offered, networkings developed. Sometimes modern life feels like we’re part of a cult of efficiency. Getting shopping done quickly as possible so more time can be spent in house or apartment, maybe online collecting more information or ordering goods. Sure, family, pets, home comforts are important. There’s also an entire world happening outside safety, comforts of home and backyard. Naturalists, photographers, scientists, poets, adventurers, lovers, learn the value of wandering, moving slower, waiting, watching, studying surroundings.
Hopefully as social restrictions ease up we will remember these times of moving slower, less bound to the cult of efficiency. Efficiency has value but experiencing what is going on around us often takes developing abilities to travel slowly, mindfully, aware of our interconnected existence, vast and complex surrounding life. As the saying goes, “Life is short, we should move very slowly!”
DEVAN MALORE
LEXINGTON
