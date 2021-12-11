Letter: Extreme weather from climate change a Virginia problem

The facts alone were pretty disturbing in a recent Associated Press article about climate change in Arizona ("New study outlines high costs of extreme heat in Phoenix"). Of course the costs in human lives and property are growing, and of course it would be cost efficient to reduce those costs with efforts to build better heat resilience into Phoenix.

But in terms of the big picture, this is like running downstairs for towels when your bathtub overflows. It would be wiser to turn off the faucet. To abandon the tub metaphor, it would be wiser to stop putting billions of tons of carbon into the sky than it would be to try to survive the climate change that results from the carbon.

I hope that Virginians are not foolish enough to think that climate change is just an Arizona problem. The extreme rain event in Buchanan County back in September that swept away one life and 20 homes is an example of what it does here. We need to price carbon in the marketplace, so that money will move from the side of destruction to the side of survival. Congressmen Gerald Connolly and Don Beyer in Northern Virginia have sponsored a carbon pricing bill, but the rest of the Virginia delegation in the House of Representatives are still on the sidelines. It is time for this to change.

Chris Wiegard, Chester