Letter: Extremists a threat to this country

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar appeared at a white racist convention last month, giving speeches that fanned the fires of hate and threatened violence against anyone who stands against their sick, twisted view of what "makes America great."

The crowd at the America First Political Action Conference, organized by a prominent white supremacist, Nick Fuentes, had just finished cheering for Putin — right before Greene gave her speech. This was two days into the Ukrainian war!

Other Trump Republican politicians also gave speeches, like [Arizona Sen.] Wendy [Rogers], who just got herself censured by the Arizona Senate — this Neo-Nazi hate speak by the most rabid of Trump politicians. Why in God's Earth is weak, cowardly Kevin McCarthy not doing the same to the white supremacist nut cases in Congress?

It used to be that the average normal Republican excused the fact that white supremacist racists voted on their side by saying they had no control over how other people voted. But these days they are electing these white supremacists to political office all to frequently.

The haters want to burn this country down, and believe their best path to this end is through establishment of an American dictatorship. Putin is their hero and model. Trump is their Messiah.

And the Trumpist Republicans, including the average voter, are OK with that.

Henry Bean, Salem