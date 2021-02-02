 Skip to main content
Letter: Eyes of history on Griffith
Letter: Eyes of history on Griffith

Rep. Morgan Griffith,

Yesterday you tweeted out your support for National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day. As the mother of a Richmond City police officer, I appreciate them every day. Unfortunately, your continuing to support the unfounded fiction that the Nov. 3 election was "stolen" has helped gin up the nut jobs who stormed the Capitol. Now, many of those same domestic terrorists are threatening protests at state capitals including Richmond - endangering the lives of the law enforcement that you just saluted.

You helped promote this atmosphere and you have a responsibility to help tamp it down before more tragedy occurs. You can begin by acknowledging that the election was fair, that Joseph Biden is the elected President, that President Trump has been untruthful in his claims of irregularities and that you support his removal - by resignation, implementation of the 25th amendment or by impeachment. History has its eyes on you.

Susan DiSalvo, Blacksburg

 

