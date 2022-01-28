Letter: Facciani is right, Casey is wrong

Dan Casey's recent article (Jan. 10, "Tea Party echoes from the Roanoke County School Board") attempting to demean and humiliate the new Roanoke County school board member, Cheryl Facciani, for making a "mask-optional" proposal begs the question: Why?

Why is there ridicule and shaming of a mom who joined the school board to advocate for her and other children?

Why can’t issues be argued without the emotional rhetoric of middle school lunch rooms?

Let’s set the example of civility, decorum and intellect in our community to show our children what these mean when dealing with differences of opinion.

These issues are not about Facciani. These are real and serious questions that face our children, our teachers, and our community, and they should be debated and confronted with every ounce of intelligence, questioning and boldness we have.

Parents are at the ground level and while not necessarily experts, we have perspective, intellectual curiosity and common sense.

We see the constant interruptions, the often random inexplicable and inconsistent rules; we see the unending hoop-jumping our teachers are going through, the incredible pressures our administrators face; but mostly we see the fear and helplessness being instilled in our children, without the benefit of a solid and stable education.

It is our job to question the decisions that have created this strange and unproductive environment, where content-learning has become secondary and irrelevant. It is our job as parents to speak up for the well-being of our children when we see their initiative and resilience being smothered by policy decisions, no matter how well-meaning.

I thank Facciani and any parent who is willing to stand up and question policies that clearly deserve to be questioned for their effectiveness and potential harm. In short, the proposal she set forth was very simple: Masks should not be mandatory, but optional. The fact that this caused such an emotional attack suggests there is a lack of good faith in the debate.

Facciani is not alone in her questioning of current school policy. There are many of us who feel our schools are losing their noble mission of educating our children and are sliding further down a hill into a well-regulated nothingness. And as Shakespeare said, “Nothing can come from nothing!” Our children deserve something: our willingness to question and our boldness to act.

Jane Harding, Roanoke