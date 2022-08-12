Letter: Fact-checking fears about changes to Williamson Road

The reason for proposed changes to Williamson Road is simple — the more than 500 crashes and five people killed on Williamson Road in the past five years — and the fears expressed by opponents do not align with facts.

Two recent opponents provide examples in need of fact-checking. Ronald Bailey’s letter “Most not in favor of narrowing Williamson Road” doesn’t mention crashes or deaths beyond their effect on congestion. In speaking to the city council, Bill Tanger said he thought that 500-plus crashes and five fatalities in five years were not necessarily inordinate, suggesting that he is fine if people continue to die due to Williamson Road’s dangerous design.

Bailey and Tanger stoked fears about potential congestion instead of engaging with safety issues. Bailey expressed concerns about wrecks and stalled vehicles. Currently, Williamson Road averages a crash every third day. The proposed changes would reduce conflict points and provide a dedicated turning lane to reduce crashes and congestion. Stalled vehicles could use the bike lane, center turn lane, or adjacent parking lots to clear the travel lane.

Tanger claimed that the proposed changes to Williamson Road do not work well on roads with 25,000 or more vehicles per day, but Virginia Department of Transportation data shows that Williamson Road has less than 15,000 vehicles per day. According to the Federal Highway Administration that makes a road like Williamson a “good candidate” for the proposed changes. Even if congestion occurs, the lives saved by a safer design are worth a few seconds of delay. Bailey and Tanger will survive congestion; the people killed on Williamson Road will never get more time.

The proposed changes to Williamson Road are first and foremost for the safety of people who live, walk and drive on Williamson Road. Delays due to proposed changes on Williamson Road are speculative. The crash and fatality data on Williamson Road are real. I want a safer Williamson Road and would be far more likely to visit businesses there if I felt safe on Williamson Road.

Ken McLeod, Roanoke