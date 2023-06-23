In response to the letter “Red light warning about wind farms” [May 17], it is obvious the writer has never traveled to the western United States. For if he had, then he would see the flaw in his logic.

I travel by car to New Mexico a couple times per year. In my travels I pass many wind farms of significant size in the very states mentioned in his letter.

I have yet to experience the blaring red lights causing issues to the surrounding area. I have traveled these states at night when the lights are at their brightest and I cannot see how the lights block out stars or cause light pollution.

In fact, I recently traveled through a wind farm that included several hundred turbines. I made an intentional stop beneath a turbine for a period of time to experience how they work and to see the impact on the surrounding environment.

I found no noise or light pollution. While these are enormous structures, they are amazingly silent.

If we are to have intelligent discussions regarding renewable energy, please base it upon facts and not what the media or a “talking head” says on television or radio. Learn the facts by going to see for yourself. However, if we want to discuss whether every area of the country should have wind farms, I am completely open to that debate. Just as coal and oil mining is not optimal in many areas of the nation, so wind farms, solar panels, hydroelectric dams and other renewable energy technologies should be implemented in locations that have large amounts of wind, sun, water, etc.

I do not feel wind energy in Botetourt County is wise because my travels have shown that wind energy is easier to capture in large open fields as are found in many Midwest and Western states. This captured energy can be sold to other areas of the country.

In conclusion, no matter what your position, please base an argument on fact and life experience and not conjecture and hearsay.

Stephen McTigue, Roanoke