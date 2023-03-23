I write as a retired member of the administration and faculty at Virginia Tech and the College of William and Mary, and also at a private institution in Colorado, the University of Denver.

In doing so I first thank the author of “Goalkeeping at the Ivory Tower,” George Will, which appeared in the Roanoke Times on Jan. 24, 2023. He is a well-known and syndicated professional.

My experience over four decades in post-secondary education recognizes history from Thomas Jefferson who was a founder of the University of Virginia and the origins of private higher education at Georgetown University and George Washington University in our nation’s capital.

The late Elie Wiesel, a Romanian-born American writer and professor and political activist, spent a lifetime teaching the importance of mutual respect and understanding. I learned from many mentors in my career to listen to them and draw carefully from their views and exercise of the American Constitution to speak with honesty and integrity. The faculty whose advice I sought did so with passion and reverence.

The College of William and Mary is the second oldest institution of higher education in our nation and in my tenure there I learned to study its origin and listen carefully as I offered my insight from its origin and also the oldest private institution of higher learning, Harvard.

Faculty in my view do not “escape politics” and remain at the very heart and origin of American higher education. I was fortunate to serve to the best of my ability.

Thomas G. Goodale, Lexington