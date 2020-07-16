Letter: Fair and unbiased reporting will restore trust in media

In response to the commentary on June 5 by Chris Turnbull regarding the media as a scapecoat, when I was growing up in the 1950s and 60s I remember listening to news reporters like Douglas Edwards, Walter Cronkite, Chet Huntley and David Brinkley. I had no idea what their political affiliations were, nor did I care. They just reported the news. Today, the news anchors don't report, they compose the news.
You stated "That without professional journalism our society loses vital perspective-the opportunity to see things from other points of view." I agree. However, if you watch network news, CNN and MSNBC on any given day the coverage of major stories is the narrative they're pushing that day. The print media coverage is usually identical. And, not only that, it's usually biased reporting. I don't care if a reporter doesn't like Trump or not (sometimes I don't either) but, why can't we get the facts without an opinion. Also, the totally made-up stories are ridiculous. How many times have the New York Times and Washington Post had to retract stories because of sloppy and/or unverified reporting.
I also think there's too many unreported stories, especially if they're favorable to Trump. Under his tax plan opportunity zones were started to help inner cities. You would think that many articles would have been written about the success across the country in major publications. Have you seen any? How about the funding for Historically Black Colleges and Universities that Trump accomplished and the criminal reform act? Low unemployment for everyone, especially minorities, should be celebrated but is seldom, if ever, mentioned.
You say the professional journalists are supposed to keep the powers-that-be in check. I agree. But they've lost all credibility by creating their own narratives. The Russia collusion story is a prime example. We've spent two to three years investigating it, costing millions of taxpayers' dollars and for what? To this day Adam Schiff still says collusion was there "in plain sight." I have yet to see any person ask him directly what it was. Until fair and unbiased reporting is restored in this country, trust in the media will remain in the cellar with that of Congress.
BEN PRESSLEY
WOODLAWN
