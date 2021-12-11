Letter: False claim about Biden payments to undocumented immigrants

The Roanoke Times was trending toward irresponsible journalism by publishing the preposterous letter from Mr. J.C. Hassall on Dec. 4 in which he falsely claims that the Biden administration wants to make payments of $450,000 to undocumented immigrants to the United States (“illegal aliens”, the right-wing media calls them). Journalistic pornography like Fox News is not allowed in my home, so this topic was new to me. But it took me less that five minutes to find that the $450,000 compensation proposal came from lawyers for the families who were separated from their children at the southern border during the Trump era, and that President Joe Biden nonetheless said “that’s not going to happen” upon learning of the proposal.