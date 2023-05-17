Country needs Biden - not far-right GOP

“Conservative” is a concept that should never be radicalized.

The far right of the Republican Party has had a lot of clout. They wanted to roll back social changes, keep their rich fundraisers happy with favorable tax laws, and loosen regulations on the environment and the banks.

What they didn’t count on was what happened when bank regulations were changed. What they didn’t count on was that women all over the country are protesting the attack on their abortion rights.

The far-right candidates Trump and Desantis are not what this country needs. They both have baggage. A number of Republicans don’t think either one of them can win in the next presidential election.

I think they are right. I am going to vote for Biden. In a severely divided political atmosphere he has managed to get some important things done, such as the infrastructure bill.

Francis Mathews, Radford