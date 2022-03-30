Letter: Far right warps meaning of word 'patriot'

What does "patriot" mean to you?

During World War II it meant that all patriots would sacrifice what they had to for the war effort. Today, for some far-right insurrectionists, Republicans and their leaders like Marjorie Taylor Greene, it means obstructing assistance for Ukraine!

The far right has usurped the word "patriot." They now think it means denouncing any progress possible through a democratic platform, health care for all, separation of church and state, equal voting rights, climate crisis solutions and so many more issues that would improve life for the very people who are supporting these traitorous Republican leaders. It was Donald Trump who refused to send military aid to Ukraine even after Congress approved it in 2018, which has resulted in Ukraine's unpreparedness for the Russian invasion.

The rational citizens of this country need to take the word "patriot" back and come together to support President Biden in his calculated responses to Putin's unnecessary war.

Now, the far right is crying foul due to the uncomfortableness of higher gas prices. Yes, it will cause hardship but it is necessary to send the strongest message to Putin.

The truckers' convoy for "freedom" (another usurped word by the far right) is doing nothing but wasting precious gas. Perhaps if they were true "patriots" they would be heading to port cities and helping to unclog the containers sitting at the ports! If these "patriots" think wasting their money on diesel fuel to support people who believe Putin is a "genius" they will hopefully realize their mistake.

What "patriot" means to me right now is to try to suck it up, not whine about the temporary high price of gas, convince others that if we don't stop Putin now he'll provoke WWIII, support the Ukrainians in whatever way I can, if just in spirit, for their true patriotism to support their president and fight with their lives.

Are the far right, gun-toting Republicans ready to fight for democracy instead of demagogues? Perhaps, since many are ex-military and police, but I'm afraid their idea of being a patriot has been usurped and misguided by the "no platform" Trump/Republican party. Patriotism means supporting our president in fighting for a just cause.

Doug Chancey, Blacksburg