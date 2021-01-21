Letter: Fascism's true meaning

In all due respect to Jim Wheat ("Fascism's true meaning, Dec. 22 letter), fascists are NOT inherently socialists. www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary defines fascism as follows: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. A Fascist would be one who supports these ideals.

His assertion that Mussolini used the word fascist for his party promoting National Socialism is not accurate. According to history.com Mussolini broke with the Italian Socialists and established the nationalist Fasci di Combattimento, in March of 1919. Commonly known as the Fascist Party, Mussolini’s new right-wing organization advocated Italian nationalism and launched a program of terrorism and intimidation against its leftist opponents. In 1924, a Socialist backlash was suppressed, and in January 1925 a Fascist state was officially proclaimed, with Mussolini as Il Duce, or “The Leader.” This is the group Hitler emulated.