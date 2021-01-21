Letter: Fascism's true meaning

In all due respect to Jim Wheat ("Fascism's true meaning, Dec. 22 letter), fascists are NOT inherently socialists. www.merriam-webster.com/dictionary defines fascism as follows: a political philosophy, movement, or regime (such as that of the Fascisti) that exalts nation and often race above the individual and that stands for a centralized autocratic government headed by a dictatorial leader, severe economic and social regimentation, and forcible suppression of opposition. A Fascist would be one who supports these ideals.
His assertion that Mussolini used the word fascist for his party promoting National Socialism is not accurate. According to history.com Mussolini broke with the Italian Socialists and established the nationalist Fasci di Combattimento, in March of 1919. Commonly known as the Fascist Party, Mussolini’s new right-wing organization advocated Italian nationalism and launched a program of terrorism and intimidation against its leftist opponents. In 1924, a Socialist backlash was suppressed, and in January 1925 a Fascist state was officially proclaimed, with Mussolini as Il Duce, or “The Leader.” This is the group Hitler emulated.
Capitalism is an economic system in which a society’s means of production are held by private individuals or organizations, not the government, and where products, prices, and the distribution of goods are determined mainly by competition in a free market. Although Trump may have strong capitalistic tendencies he is not a 100% supporter of competition in a free market. His support of tariffs and subsidies, for example, are NOT what a staunch capitalist would endorse.
Trump has, however, demonstrated fascist tendencies. He's all about America above all others, disagree with him at your own peril, certain people are desirable and others are not, and tries to control every aspect of government even though it's supposed to have checks and balances. Despite no credible evidence Trump continues to assert election fraud and attempts to undermine our legitimate democratic process so he can remain in power. His blatant attempts at control and domination are why the word fascist can be used to describe him.
Fascism is now synonymous with dictatorship, suppression of opposition, intimidation and terrorism against those that disagree with your ideas. Fascists are not inherently socialists.
S. Parker, Blacksburg