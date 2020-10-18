 Skip to main content
Letter: Fear for my country
Letter: Fear for my country

This is a hard letter to write. I’ll do my best. I love my country, and I've never feared for it more.

We grownups have to examine our fears closely before letting them drive our actions. Some monsters dissolve in the light of day (verifiable facts and logic); others stand out in sharper relief. I’ve examined the facts as best I can, and I’m more worried, not less.

I have deep faith in the system of checks and balances designed by America's founders. They (and their smart wives), built "a republic, if you can keep it." To help us, they provided the blueprint by which our democratic republic has survived almost 250 years: the separation of powers. No president can be king, even if Americans wish to crown him.

Our government was designed in the shadow of tyranny with disagreement in mind—because in 1787, Americans were already fighting over politics. Disagreements don't worry me; they mean the system is working. But now Americans are more divided from one another than we've been since the Civil War, and that worries me deeply.

Here’s what I fear most. I fear a cult of personality--a leader who promises his supporters safety and success if they keep him, and him alone, in power. I fear a president who tells us that scientists and our neighbors are the enemy instead of a deadly virus that’s killed 200,000+ Americans. Most of all, I fear a president who prepares a factually baseless excuse to refuse to leave office if he loses the election.

Donald Trump is a threat to our republic--and once it's gone, it’s gone. Ben Franklin knew well that we would have to “keep it,” not get it back later after our preferred autocrat decides to leave office.

Luckily, the answer is simple: vote for the other guy. (If he also showed autocratic tendencies, I’d say vote for my cat.) A strong majority for Biden will defeat Trump’s attempt to invalidate the election. We can fight over details again in 2024, but this year, let’s save the republic.

JODY FRANK

ROANOKE

