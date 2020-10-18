Letter: Fear for my country

This is a hard letter to write. I’ll do my best. I love my country, and I've never feared for it more.

We grownups have to examine our fears closely before letting them drive our actions. Some monsters dissolve in the light of day (verifiable facts and logic); others stand out in sharper relief. I’ve examined the facts as best I can, and I’m more worried, not less.

I have deep faith in the system of checks and balances designed by America's founders. They (and their smart wives), built "a republic, if you can keep it." To help us, they provided the blueprint by which our democratic republic has survived almost 250 years: the separation of powers. No president can be king, even if Americans wish to crown him.

Our government was designed in the shadow of tyranny with disagreement in mind—because in 1787, Americans were already fighting over politics. Disagreements don't worry me; they mean the system is working. But now Americans are more divided from one another than we've been since the Civil War, and that worries me deeply.