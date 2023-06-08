Judge Robert E. Payne of Federal District Court in Richmond ruled moot the Virginia law limiting handgun purchases to 21-year-olds.

His argument, like every argument by every Federalist Society judge: the law doesn’t comport with the history of the 18th century ... really! The chances this will be overridden are nil, considering how far the Supreme Court has moved in the identical direction. So we’re stuck.

The issue of guns is certainly critical with mass shootings every week, but isn’t the issue of abortion equally so? And what of the many rulings reversing administrative decisions by subject experts.

Other than the law itself, no lawyer can claim subject matter expertise was gained by attending law school and passing the bar. For example, who knows more about the safety and efficacy of drugs: the FDA or the nine justices? The question answers itself.

The same can be said for rulemaking in the environmental and energy arenas, to name two heavily under fire by the right. And today, the political right includes the courts. So what to do? That’s the question no one in power wants to answer.

Option 1 solutions are gargantuan. Due to the Heller decision, addressing the issue of guns means the Second Amendment has to go. Does anyone see that happening?

Likewise reproductive choice needs to be imbedded in the Constitution, yet here we are 52 years trying to ratify the ERA and we can’t even get there (note, the original ERA was introduced in 1923 and met the same fate). Let’s assume that this route is blocked, perhaps permanently.

Option 2 is packing the court, typically considered to be undoable as well. This may be less true than modifying the Constitution — a notoriously difficult document to amend — but difficult nonetheless. To get there, the Democrats need the presidency and a large majority in both houses of Congress. The only hope for that is a third Trump run for the top job. It’s not a perfect answer, but he’s toxic and getting more so as time goes on. At that the risk is huge.

There is no option 3.

David Horn, Moneta