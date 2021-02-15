Letter: Fight for coal communities, not coal

I enjoyed your thoughtful editorial on Jan. 25 ("What will Democrats who oppose coal tax credits do for Southwest?"). The question is well taken, and the General Assembly should support coal country, but it is worth noting that many Congressional Democrats voted in support of the RECLAIM Act to support coal communities. As a climate activist myself, I am well aware that many progressives actually include coal communities in their list of victims of climate injustice. There is no real difference between a white miner who dies of black lung and a black child who dies of asthma from fossil fuel air pollution. The outcome is the same.