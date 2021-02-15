Letter: Fight for coal communities, not coal

I enjoyed your thoughtful editorial on Jan. 25 ("What will Democrats who oppose coal tax credits do for Southwest?"). The question is well taken, and the General Assembly should support coal country, but it is worth noting that many Congressional Democrats voted in support of the RECLAIM Act to support coal communities. As a climate activist myself, I am well aware that many progressives actually include coal communities in their list of victims of climate injustice. There is no real difference between a white miner who dies of black lung and a black child who dies of asthma from fossil fuel air pollution. The outcome is the same.
We must exercise both bipartisan mental discipline and compassion as we deal with this challenge. Government policy to perpetuate an industry that is dying in the marketplace is not the solution - and this approach looks weird coming from free-market Republicans. Yet the coal country communities that have made terrible sacrifices for a hundred years to power our nation need help - they need resources, broadband, medical care, and jobs, not just temporary handouts. This reality transcends political party; it is simple fairness.
Chris Wiegard, Chester