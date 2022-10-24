Letter: File charges against Trump

If anyone had done the things Donald Trump is being accused of, and even have proof of, they would already have a court date. I keep hearing we're on uncharted ground so it would prove difficult to charge.

Yes, we're on uncharted ground because we've never had a person in the highest office in our country that would go to any length to get what he wants.

Are they going to wait to discover that he has sold classified documents to foreign countries?

File charges and let him have his day in court and let him prove he isn't a lying lowlife.

Anne Poindexter, Roanoke