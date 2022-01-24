Letter: Filibuster serves both parties well

I think most of the people in the U.S. are sick and tired of the games played by politicians.

Not many years ago it was President Biden, Senator Schumer and Speaker Pelosi who were adamant that the filibuster remain intact.

Now these same politicians, along with our two senators, Warner and Kaine, wanted to abolish the filibuster because they are not getting their way on proposed legislation.

Thank goodness for senators Manchin and Sinema for holding the line against ending the filibuster. I wish our senators had the same good sense to see how the elimination of the filibuster would be a major misstep.

The filibuster serves the purpose of assuring that major legislative initiatives meet strict standards and if enacted will not be easily overturned. It also gives the minority party some say in the legislation.

The only exception would be if one party has at least 60 senators who vote for the proposed legislation.

What Manchin and Sinema have really done is to save the Democrat party from its own folly since if the Republicans gain power, this ploy would serve them in the same way it serves the Democrats.

As another matter, the party in control would also be saddled with unlimited amendments that the opposing party could attempt to or in fact attach to the legislation being proposed.

In the end the filibuster serves both parties well and that is good for the citizens of the United States.

Dick Robers, Roanoke