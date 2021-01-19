Letter: Find a partnership for Roanoke Mountain Campground

Please amplify Rupert Cutler's letter of Jan. 11, that the Roanoke Mountain Campground could be upgraded to an asset to the effort to promote outdoor tourism in the Valley.

With electricity and a good bathroom alone, the campground could fill with RVs and tents, close to the other attractions in the Valley. There are few options otherwise for this burgeoning activity. Explore Park is overbooked at the few sites they have.